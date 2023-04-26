At Least 89 Shots Recorded at Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration in Alabama

An investigator says at least 89 shots were fired at a Sweet 16 birthday party that left four dead and dozens of others injured.

The shootout occurred outside of a dance studio on April 15 in Dadeville, where the party of more than 50 people was being held. Special agent Jess Thornton recounted the events during a hearing to determine if the three adults charged should be held in jail without bail.

“Multiple shell casings,” he said in court, via the New York Post. “Blood everywhere.”

89 Shots Recorded

Thornton added that he’s never seen anything like it in his previous 18 years with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, with no less than seven guns tied to the shooting.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn; Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee; and Willie George Brown Jr., 19, also of Auburn, were all charged in the deaths.

Corbin Holston, who was among those who died, may have started the shooting.

“Thornton testified that Holston was found with a 40-caliber gun sitting on his chest,” the Post reported. “But he noted the position of the gun, which was fired, seems ‘almost like it was placed there.'”

Separate hearings were held for two more teenage suspects, while a third teen suspect has not yet been identified.

The four victims fatally shot were Dadeville High School seniors Phjil Dowdell, 18, and Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, as well as 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins and Holston, who was 23.

