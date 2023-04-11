Brave Rookie Officer Who Confronted Louisville Shooter in Critical Condition After Heroic Standoff and Brain Surgery

The rookie police officer who helped take down the Louisville bank shooter continue to fight for his life, just a little more than a week after being sworn in as an officer.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot and seriously wounded when he and another officer exchanged gunfire with a man who shot and killed five people and wounded nine others after opening fire in the Old National Bank downtown.

Wilt was shot in the head during the exchange, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. He was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery.

The gunman, identified as Connor Sturgeon, 25, was killed in the exchange. Sturgeon was an employee of the bank.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the LMPD, ran towards the gunfire today to save lives. He remains in critical condition after being shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/yPNZBfAl7I — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

“I just swore him in,” LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said of Wilt at a press conference Monday.

“He’s looking better,” she told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on CNN This Morning on Tuesday. “And so we’re hopeful and we’ll continue to pray.”

Wilt was sworn in as an officer 10 days ago, with his family on hand to watch the ceremony.

“It’s one of the worst moments within any police chief’s tenure, being in this position,” Gwinn-Villaroel said, via People.

“To hear that any of your officers have been injured in any kind of way, but critically injured. But it also rocks my world to have anybody being injured and losing their life.

“I have so much respect for the families because they were still present and were very appreciative of what was done and how LMPD responded today. And they were actually embracing me as I was embracing them.”

