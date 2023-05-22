Brutal Video Shows Man Brutally Being Attacked By Mob Of Cyclists in Downtown LA

Shocking video footage has captured an unidentified man leaving his pick-up truck and being violently beaten by a gang of teenage cyclists in Los Angeles. It was claimed that the man hit one of the cyclist’s bikes with his truck before the attack.

The disturbing video begins with a shirtless cyclist smashing the windows of the parked truck with his bike. The windshield of the truck also appears to be smashed. As people are yelling, one man wearing a black hoodie lunges toward the driver of the truck, who is standing on the sidewalk, and punches him in the face.

Shocking Video Depicts Violent Assault on Truck Driver

After the first hit, another man in a white hoodie punches the man, before he is knocked to the ground and beaten by five teens. The attackers repeatedly kick the man’s head and body while he is on the ground. Soon, a bystander removes his belt and starts swinging it at the teens, giving the man the chance to get up from the ground and walk away.

When the brutalized man runs inside his truck, some of the teens follow him and open his car door, proceeding to punch him in the face several more times. One of the teens enters the truck from the back door and punches the man in the back of the head, before leaving and slamming the car door. Finally, the man is able to ride away.

The incident was reported to police, but when officers arrived, both the victim and the teens were gone. A shocked witness of the incident told KTLA 5 that the driver did initially strike one of the teen’s bikes with his truck. The witness said, “That’s when they were able to catch up to him, banging on his windows, banging on his truck and then he pulled over and jumped out and he got [beaten]. It was horrible.”

Another witness named Roman Kim said the boys, who were reportedly between the ages of 15 and 18, were behaving recklessly before the incident. “There are six guys on their bikes, just swerving in and out which is kind of nuts because with how busy everything is, you can’t really be doing this.” It is not clear if there is currently any ongoing investigation of the incident.