Bryan Kohberger’s Silent Court Appearance Results in Judge Entering Not Guilty Plea for University of Idaho Murder Case 

Families of the victims gave the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students a hard stare on Monday as he remained silent and a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Trial Details

Bryan Kohberger walked into the Latah County courtroom in Moscow, Idaho wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit. The courtroom was filled with the families of the murdered students who had come to hear the grand jury’s indictment against Kohberger; a five-count indictment.

Kohberger nodded while the judge addressed him. He quickly glanced around the filled courtroom as the arraignment began. He spoke briefly yet firmly at the much anticipated hearing. When asked by the judge, he responded with either “Yes” or “Yes, I do.”

Kohberger did not say anything when asked how he was pleading to the charges. His lawyer informed the court that he was “standing silent.” Therefore, the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. A trial date has been scheduled for October 2.

John Judge, the District Judge, informed Kohberger that the maximum punishment he could receive was either life in prison or the death penalty.

Investigations Continue

Zach Wilkinson/Pool via Reuters

Prosecutors have two months to decide if they will request the death penalty. Kohberger, 28 and an ex-criminology student was charged with burgling and murdering four people at a house near campus on November 13 of last year.

Kohberger is accused of murdering four people: Maddie Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Ethan Chapin (20), and Xana Kernodle (20).

Six months after four students were killed inside a rented home, an indictment was announced. The victims were stabbed multiple times between 3 and 4 in the morning. Some of them showed signs of having attempted to fight back, according to police.

In December 2022, Kohberger was arrested by the authorities. He had been studying at Washington State University, which is close by. Since he was extradited from Pennsylvania, he has been held in a Latah County Jail.