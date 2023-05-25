Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting at Dollar General After Requesting Employee Application

Well, this one sure way not to get the job.

Or maybe the reason a Buffalo man shot at the Dollar General is because he had already been told he would not be hired. Whatever the reason, Travis Green faces more than just unemployment. He could be facing time behind bars.

As relayed by WGRZ, Green has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree, a felony.

Green, 43, walked into a Dollar General in Cheektowaga, N.Y., near Buffalo, back in 2017 and requested an employee application.

For whatever reason, he reportedly became irate shortly thereafter, walked out to his vehicle, and grabbed a high-powered rifle. He then began shooting at the front of the store, with customer inside, authorities said. One 53-year-old man was treated for injuries to his shoulder and arm as a result.

Meanwhile, Green immediately fled the scene before being captured by Cheektowaga police — who said they discovered another high-powered rifle and more than 850 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

Today, he is being held without bail and facing up to 25 years in prison. There is no word on his pending application at Dollar General, but we assume he is not among the finalists for the gig.