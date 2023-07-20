At a Burger King in South Carolina, one of the workers decided to take recycling to new heights. The suspect in question was eventually arrested for selling already trashed fries.

The incident began on July 9th, when the Union Police Department responded to a fight at the Burger King. The New York Post reported that upon arriving at the restaurant, the officers walked in on a wild amount of screaming, yelling, and arguing. A couple of customers had been giving the employees a piece of their mind, berating them with shouts of profanity.

Though the officers attempted to calm the two rowdy guests, the wild customers would not back down. After failing to listen to the officers, the two were arrested for their ridiculous and disorderly conduct. It was later believed that the women’s brutal rants and slandering may have been a result of a not so appetizing discovery.

Burger King Worker Arrested For Serving Fries From The Trash

Burger King assistant manager arrested for serving customers fries from trash can https://t.co/k9TTnwqRwz pic.twitter.com/5OyhrHKGqG — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2023

Only two days after the word fight and subsequent arrest, Burger King headquarters called the police to inform them that the assistant manager at that location was serving fries she dumped out of the trash can. That gross decision is considered tampering with food and therefore a felony. Following the call, a warrant was placed for the arrest of Jaime Christine Major, the suspect.

Inspecting the situation further, the police discovered that Jaime had been taking old fries from the trash can, mixing them with the fresh new fries, and then served that to guests. Jaime was then locked up and has been in prison since. She was charged on Monday, July 17th, and could face up to 20 years in prison. So much for her efforts to cut down on waste.