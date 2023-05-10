California Man Confesses to Killing Wife and Her Girlfriend in Tragic Love Triangle

A love triangle between a California man, his wife and her girlfriend ended tragically after the wife and girlfriend were found murdered in their home, according to authorities.

Satnam Sumal, 55, was arrested and confessed to shooting and killing both victims, the Tracy Police Department said, via CBS Sacramento. The women were identified as Satbinder Singh, 39, and Nadjiba Belaidi, 37. Both were found dead at the residence shared by Sumal and the two women.

Tracy Police Sgt. Michael Richards said that Sumal was aware of the relationship between Singh, his wife, and Belaidi.

“In my 20-some-odd years in law enforcement, I can’t think of that ever happening,” Richards said, via CBS Sacramento.

Richards said Sumal turned himself into police without incident. A firearm believed to be used in the shootings was discovered inside the home.

“It’s a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family,” Richards said. “We’re still investigating a motive.”

According to neighbors, two children under the age of 10 also lived at the home. Neither child was at the residence at the time of the shootings, reports indicate.

Neighbors described the home as quiet, and one neighbor, Karuppiah Karuppiah, told CBS Sacramento he was unaware of the relationships described by police.

“It is really scary and it’s very unfortunate in this community this happened and I feel very bad about it,” Karuppiah said.