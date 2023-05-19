Cardiologist Charged with Drugging and Sexually Assaulting 10 Women He Met on Dating App

A Colorado cardiologist was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on the Hinge dating app after drugging her and then was arrested when nine others came forward with the same story.

Dr. Stephen Matthews, 35, was at first charged in March with three felony counts of sexual assault for an alleged date rape of a woman he met in January. As he awaited outside the Denver courthouse, police arrested him and charged him with 13 more felony counts involving nine other women.

The other women came forward in recent weeks, Denver DA rep Carolyn Tyler told CBS News Colorado.

Each of the 10 women reported blacking out while on dates with Matthews over the past four years. He has classified the sexual encounters as “consensual.”

His attorney also proclaimed Matthews’ innocence.

Dr. Stephen Matthews. (Denver Police)

“He’s alleged to do things,” attorney Douglas Cohen said, via CBS Colorado. “Many people are alleged to do things — I’ll leave it at that.”

One of the women said she woke up to Matthews having sex with her. When she told Matthews she did not want to go out with him again, he sent naked pictures of her in a hot tub, she said.

Another admitted to having consensual sex with him on one occasion, but said when she went to his house for a second date, she “blacked out and does not remember anything after that point.”

Meanwhile, the prosecution’s case has hit at least a one-speed bump, as Magistrate Arnie Beckman ruled that his phone could not be immediately searched by investigators. The phone might include privileged information between Matthews and his attorney, Beckman said in issuing a protective order prohibiting police or prosecutors from examining the device.

Cohen added that the case is “nothing more than a public spectacle.”

Matthews is being held in a Denver jail without bond as he awaits his next hearing.

Hinge hails itself as “Designed to be Deleted,” meaning its entire purpose is to meet that someone special and not need it anymore.

