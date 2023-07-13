Convicted S.C. Murderer Caught in New York 11 Weeks Later

A convicted killer who has been on the run for 11 weeks after a state court in South Carolina revoked his early release has been captured — while hiding out in New York City.

Jeroid Price, 43, was taken into custody by police after they were tipped off that he was staying in a Bronx apartment, South Carolina law enforcement said, via the New York Post.

It appears he was apprehended without incident.

“I don’t want to say it was peaceful but there was no force needed and he was apprehended without any event occurring,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said, via Live 5 News.

Price is expected to be transferred back to South Carolina to finish out his sentence of 35 years. But he certainly took the long way — with officials suggesting he’s made stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, and maybe even New Mexico while on the run.

Per the Post: “Price was released from prison 16 years early in March after Democratic state Rep. Todd Rutherford — the convict’s lawyer — and prosecutor Byron Gipson cut a deal. However, they did not hold a public hearing about the agreement, triggering revocation of the release by the South Carolina Supreme Court in April.”

Price was convicted in the 2003 shooting death of Carl Smalls, also of South Carolina.

Rutherford released a statement saying Price was the one who was in danger during his escape, and not the other way around.

“It is good to know Jeroid Price is safe from those outside who seek to do him harm,” Rutherford said. “Now he has to worry about those in government who continue to heap harm on him. While serving in prison, he helped the people of South Carolina — and his reward has been to have his life endangered by people seeking political gain.”

Meanwhile, Smalls’ father said Price’s capture made it a ” great day.” He added that Smalls’ family is “feeling good, thankful and grateful to law enforcement.”