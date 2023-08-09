Chuck Schumer has touted himself as an advocate for the disclosure of information surrounding ‘dark money’ given to political parties. However, it seems that ole Chuck is getting in on the ‘dark money’ too.

Videos by Rare

These so called ‘super PACs’ are groups that fund political parties, campaigns, and so forth all while remaining anonymous to the public. The ‘super’ part of the name implies that they are unlimited in the amount of money they give. As reported by the Washington Examiner, Chuck Schumer has been openly against these groups. Chuck has even labeled the money gathered by super PACs, ‘dark money.’

Chuck has expressed concern over such organizations because they make it difficult for Americans to know “who’s spending billions to sway our democracy.” Furthermore, Chuck has consistently argued against dark money groups who back Republicans, and pretending not to notice the super PACs that fund Democrat candidates.

Chuck Schumer Rakes In Interest From $81 Mil Of Super PAC ‘Dark Money’

The Senate will vote this week on the DISCLOSE Act that would require dark money groups to report campaign contributions.



Every Senator will have a choice:



Vote for transparency in our elections, or stand with the forces of dark money. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 20, 2022

Soros and left-wing billionaires pump huge donations into Schumer PAC to hold Senate https://t.co/g8IEd4faSa — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 9, 2023

The president of American Accountability, a conservative watchdog group shared: “There’s nothing wrong with so-called dark money — the American political system owes its existence to anonymous political speech,” he then added: “What is wrong — and frankly embarrassing — is Senators Schumer and Whitehouse blathering on about the boogeyman of dark money one day and using it to prop up their majority the next.”

Senate Majority PAC is directly affiliated with Chuck Schumer. This PAC has accepted $81 million from a dark money non-profit organization called Majority Forward that has reportedly received hundreds of millions of dollars. The providers of the money allegedly include several Democrat billionaires including Hungarian George Soros. Chuck has received millions from these groups he claims to be against. Follow the money.

Read More: Senator Chuck Schumer Celebrates Trump Indictment With Inflammatory Statement