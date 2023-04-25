Disney Hollywood Studios Employee Recorded Upskirt Videos of 500 Women in Star Wars Gift Shop

A man who worked as a Disney Hollywood Studios employee in the theme park’s Star Wars gift shop has been accused of recording upskirt videos of more than 500 unsuspecting women over a five-year stretch.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, was caught in the act last month, when he positioned a cell phone underneath the dress of an 18-year-old female who was visiting the park, per the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, via the New York Post.

Vega admitted to doing it — and told police he had done the same with around 500 more women during his time working at the gift shop.

Jorge Diaz Vega Arrested

He added that he suffers from autism, but that he knows “right from wrong,” the Post reported, citing court documents.

The police report said that Vega’s recordings primarily were of women who had entered the shop to purchase lightsabers. He showed police other video recordings and told them it was a “guilty pleasure,” according to the report.

“(Vega) estimated he had over 500 videos on his phone,” the police report stated. “He takes the videos because it is hard to find them online.”

Vega no longer works at the park and was arrested on a count of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

