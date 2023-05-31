Doctor Who Vanished 3 Days After Proposing to Fiancée Tragically Found Dead, Foul Play Suspected

A Missouri ER doctor who went missing three days after proposing to his fiancée has been found dead in Benton County, Arkansas, his family said.

John Forsyth, 49, left his job at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Missouri, on May 21 and did not show up for work the following night, police said. His car was later found, unoccupied, at a waste area in a nearby park, almost hidden. The keys reportedly were still in the vehicle, which was unlocked.

His brother, Richard Forsyth, told Fox News the family is “in shock” and suspects foul play was involved.

John Forsyth

The body was found about 20 miles from Cassville in Northwest Arkansas.

Forsyth was last seen leaving the Cassville Mercy ER Clinic, presumably to head back to his trailer near the hospital where he lives, according to investigators. His fiancée said she had not heard from him and that she felt something might be wrong when she hadn’t, per KY3.

Mercy Hospital officials expressed similar concern before the news of his death.

“Dr. Forsyth has never missed a shift without notifying us in the past, so when he failed to arrive for his scheduled shift, and we were unable to reach him, we became concerned and alerted authorities,” the hospital said in a statement.

Richard Forsyth also told the Daily Beast he knew something was wrong when his brother did not report to work.

“He wouldn’t miss a shift even if his eyeballs were hanging out of their sockets,” Richard said. “It was an immediate red flag.”

Security surveillance captured John Forsyth walking to his luxury RV after his final shift. He lived in the RV in the hospital parking lot. Police later located his vehicle at a nearby waste site. A passport, wallet and two phones, along with the keys to his RV, were found inside the vehicle.

His disappearance came not only three days after he became engaged to his fiancée, but several days after he filed for divorce from his first wife.

The case is still being investigated by the Cassville Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Department.