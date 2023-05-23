Driver Arrested and Identified for U-Haul Truck Crash into White House Security Barrier

A driver who crashed a U-Haul rental truck into White House security barriers has been arrested on multiple charges, per the United States Park Police.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member. Kandula is reportedly from Chesterfield, Missouri.

He also made threatening statements against the White House while he was being detained by the Secret Service, according to reports.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

A red flag with a Nazi symbol was found at the scene.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” the U.S. Park Police said in a statement, via NBC4 Washington.

Sai Varshith Kandula Arrested

A few other photos from the incident, one being the individual being arrested. pic.twitter.com/NdBoL9Bu8M — Benjamin Berger (@BenB005) May 23, 2023

Park Police added that Kandula intentionally crashed into the bollards around Lafayette Park.

One witness told NBC4 that the U-Haul rammed the barrier on more than one occasion.

“I turn around and just see people running away from this U-Haul,” Benjamin Berger, the witness, told NBC4. “And then I thought he might have just crashed, or it might have been by accident, but then I saw the vehicle back up and hit it again. So I proceeded to run away as well.”

The drama unfolded around 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday, and as a result, streets from 15th to 17th Streets NW, and H to K Streets NW, were shut down.

It’s not clear where President Joe Biden was at the time of the incident.

Read More: Catholic School Teacher Caught Doing Nazi Salute While Teaching