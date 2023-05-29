Drunk Florida Woman Reportedly Drives Onto Beach, Narrowly Avoiding Families

26-year-old Florida resident Sarah Ramsammy was arrested this past Saturday at Smyrna Dunes Park for allegedly driving around the beach under the influence. It was reported that Ramsammy almost hit a child, and was stopped by beach-goers before police officers arrived at the scene. Thankfully, no one was hit, but many families were allegedly in danger of being struck by the SUV while innocently enjoying the beach.

Police footage shows Ramsammy’s blue SUV stuck in the ocean while the suspect stands next to a woman who was likely a passenger in the SUV during the incident. Ramsammy is a resident of Orlando, and the other woman was not unidentified.

Disturbing Drunk Driving Incident at Florida Beach

An eyewitness named Ashley Young spoke to WESH 2 about the frightening incident. She said, “This car was like, probably like, I don’t know, one or two feet away from my 3-year-old. My little one was playing in the sand and all of a sudden this guy just starts shouting, ‘Hey, watch out.'” If it wasn’t for one man’s heroic act, the incident could have been much more serious.

When police asked the alleged drunk driver what happened, she said, “I was the driver, and they kinda stopped us, and they said that we almost hit a child. I didn’t think that we did, but that’s what they told us.”

The police responded, “People are down here because you can’t drive on this part of the beach.” Ramsammy continued, “We were just trying to turn around, we didn’t think we could do a u-turn around here, so we were just trying to keep going,”

After an officer told Ramsammy that she was being arrested for drunk driving, the woman accepted her fate and simply said, “OK” with a head nod. Officers placed the woman in handcuffs and took her to jail. Her blood alcohol level was reported to have been almost double the legal limit. The exact charges that Ramsammy is facing are currently not clear.