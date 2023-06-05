Dumb Thief Wearing Box as Disguise Briefly Reveals Face, Leading to Arrest

Hey, no one said criminals were bright. But it’s not fair to put all criminals in the same box, either.

In fact, this guy wanted to wear a box as a disguise. That in and of itself deserves points for originality.

Then again, the suspect eventually seemed to realize that he couldn’t see well enough to pull off the robbery. So he was forced to lift the box and reveal himself.

Remember what we said about bad guys and overall intelligence? Yeah, case in point.

The incident took place at Irepair Tech in Miami Garden. Florida, where security-camera footage revealed the unnamed man breaking into the store, smashing glass displays and stealing phones. (Irepair is a phone repair store.)

He wore the box, it seems, in an effort to hide his face, breaking in at around 4 a.m. on June 3.

Again, that concept only works if you continue to wear the box. Instead, the suspect lifted the box to get a better view.

And guess what? He was arrested, after the store owner started asking around, per NBC 6.

Irepar is located in a shopping plaza, and as it turns out, the suspect was found drinking with his buddies outside a liquor store … you guessed it, at the same plaza.

It was almost as if he had a strong desire to be caught.

The store owner told NBC 6 that the man stole 19 iPhones and $8,000. But the suspect got away with none of it, and he largely has himself to blame.