Elderly Man Shot in Road-Rage Incident in Ohio, Causing Crash

A man in his 70s was shot in the head and neck as the result of a suspected road rage incident that took place on a Cincinnati interstate, causing a wreck of separate vehicles nearby, police said.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per WLWT.

A dispatcher said there were others riding in the car with the victim. The suspect immediately left the scene, which took place on I-75 near Mitchell Avenue.

Traffic drives south on Interstate 75 into downtown Cincinnati (Getty)

“Your first reaction is you’re just amazed with the lack of, first of all, care for one another,” Cincinnati councilman Scotty Johnson said, via WLWT. “I’m glad I’m still amazed after 33 years of serving as a police officer.”

Shortly after the shooting, the car accident occurred, causing major delays on the interstate.

As of Monday, nearly two full days after the incident, the suspect in the shooting remained at large.

“I think we continuously keep believing that somewhere somebody’s going to wave a magic wand, and we’ll stop treating each other like this,” Johnson added, via WLWT.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the interstate shooting call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. They added the suspect may be driving a silver or gray four-door Chevy or Nissan.

