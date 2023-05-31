Engaged Couple Fatally Shot by Landlord in Tenant Dispute, Before Being Shot By Police

27-year-old Carissa MacDonald and 28-year-old Aaron Stone, an engaged couple from Canada, were shot and killed outside their home by their 57-year-old landlord this past Saturday. The unnamed landlord was then shot to death by police after a standoff.

The couple was found dead by police around 5:40 PM when they arrived at the residence in Stoney Creek, Ontario. Allegedly, MacDonald and Stone were attempting to escape from their landlord when they were killed.

While speaking to CBC News, Hamilton Detective Sgt. Steve Berezuik said, “They are truly innocent victims… This is a very tragic incident. We spent considerable time last night on the phone in attempts to negotiate a peaceful resolution with the male suspect.” Ward 10 Councillor Jeff Beattie said, “This is a really quiet part of town, not a lot happens here and for three lives to be tragically lost, it’s unbelievable.”

While police made many efforts to arrest the killer without force, the landlord barricaded himself inside his home and showed no signs of surrendering. The man was armed with several firearms and he ignored the negotiators’ pleas to give himself up and leave the residence.

At around 10 PM, the man opened fire at several police officers. When officers fired back, the perpetrator was killed. It seems as though no officers were seriously injured in the shooting, and an investigation into the harrowing event is currently underway by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

MacDonald and Stone are missed terribly by their community and families. MacDonald worked as an educational assistant and Stone was an electrician. Regarding the couple, Berexuik said, “As you can well imagine, these are not people that this should happen to. They’re not involved in any level of criminality or lifestyle that may lead to an incident like this.”

It is currently not clear what the motive behind the murder of the young couple was, but Bereziuk revealed that it had nothing to do with “a missed rental payment.” Bereziuk said, “The early indication on that is it sounds like there was some type of dispute regarding the state of the home. The specifics I don’t think I’ll get into at this point in time.”