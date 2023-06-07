Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Stabbing Florida High School Softball Player Before Self-Inflicting Throat Injury

In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate named Spencer Ross Pearson brutally attacked his ex-girlfriend and her mother with a knife in broad daylight before slitting his own throat. All individuals involved have survived, but 17-year-old Madison Schemitz remains in critical condition.

Allegedly, Schemitz was eating at a local restaurant with her mother Jackie Roge, and close friend Casey Estep when they reportedly ran into Pearson, who Schmitz recently broke up with. Pearson was antagonizing Schemitz and her family for a while according to Roge, who was attempting to take out a restraining order on Pearson.

Brutal Attack By Scorned Ex-Boyfriend

According to Epstep, the mother and daughter were frantic after they spotted Pearson. Epstep said, “They were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to go.’” When the group left the restaurant, Pearson approached them before they could get to their car and started stabbing both Schemitz and Roge. When Pearson was on top of Schemitz on the ground, profusely stabbing her, a 23-year-old witness named Kennedy Armstrong was able to wrestle the former football player off his victim.

While speaking to First Coast News, Armstrong said, “You see two girls in trouble getting attacked by a guy, I would hope most people would do the same, Kudos to the mom. I think she’s the real reason that girl is still alive.” After rescuing Schemitz, Pearson proceeded to stab Armstrong in the arm and tendons. Eventually, Pearson attempted suicide by slitting his own throat but survived.

A GoFundMe for Schemitz, who is still recovering in the hospital after undergoing various surgeries, partially reads, “Ponte Vedra Beach moms are forming a group to help Madison Schemitz who was brutally attacked outside Mr. Chubby’s on Saturday, June 3rd with her mom, Jacki Roge. Madison is a rising senior at PV High and a star softball player. Madison is a sister to five siblings and she will have a long road to recovery as she is in critical condition at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.”

While Roge and Armstrong are in stable condition, Pearson is fighting for his life in the hospital from his self-inflicted injury. Officials plan to charge Pearson with attempted murder if he survives the violent ordeal he initiated.