‘Execution Style’ Shooting by Alleged Drunk AR-15 Gunman Leaves Five Dead, Including 8-Year-Old, in Texas

According to authorities, on Friday night in Cleveland, Texas, an alleged drunk gunman wielding an AR-15 rifle carried out an “execution style” shooting that resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an 8-year-old child.

Upon arrival at the scene, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by multiple 911 calls and found four individuals deceased. One additional victim was in critical condition due to multiple gunshot wounds. Sadly, the 8-year-old child was pronounced dead at the local trauma center where they had been transported via air medical helicopter.

According to local ABC News outlet KTRK, three females and two males were among the deceased. Sheriff Capers informed KTRK that the victims had been shot in the neck region in what appeared to be an “almost execution style,” and that a total of 10 individuals were injured inside the residence.

“When we got here, the two females in the bedroom were laying on top of two of three younger [surviving] children,” Capers told the news outlet.

According to the statement, three victims were taken to a hospital, but their current condition remains unknown. KTRK reported that while these victims were covered in blood, they didn’t appear to have sustained any injuries. The statement further indicated that two other individuals were assessed at the scene and deemed fit to be released.

In addition, the Montgomery County SWAT team was called to assist and helped clear the surrounding area, confirming that the suspect had fled.

Authorities later went on to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza, who allegedly discharged an AR-15 rifle from his front porch while under the influence. Sheriff Capers stated that one of the individuals inside the residence managed to record a video of Oropeza approaching their front door with the firearm. An arrest warrant has been issued for Oropeza, along with a $5 million bond.

