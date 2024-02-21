Family Friend Charged In Death Of 11-Year-Old Texas Girl

A friend of the family has been charged in the death of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, whose body was found in a river not far from her rural Texas home, authorities said.

Don Steven McDougal, 42, has been arrested on a charge of capital murder in relation to the case.

Cunningham went missing last week on her way home from school. Her body was found Tuesday during a search of the Trinity River in the rural area of Livingston north of Houston.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said cell phone data was used to help locate the girl’s body and that the local river authority slowed down the outflow of a reservoir to help search teams.

McDougal reportedly was a friend of the girl’s father and lived in a camper on the family property. The girl lived with her father and grandparents, records show.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said that McDougal would sometimes take the girl to the bus stop or school if she was running late. He added that there is “substantial evidence” pointing to McDougal as the prime suspect in her death.

“My heart aches with this news,” Lyons said.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons speaks to reporters following the death of Andrii Cunningham. (KOCO via the Associated Press)

KOCO News 5 reports:

“A backpack that authorities believe belonged to the child was found Friday near the dam on Lake Livingston, one of the state’s largest lakes.

“As authorities investigated Audrii’s disappearance last week, they had named McDougal as a person of interest and he was arrested Friday on an unrelated assault charge. He remains in jail on that charge. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

“Court records from Brazoria County, south of Houston, show McDougal pleaded no contest to two felony counts of enticing a child stemming from a 2007 incident and was sentenced to two years in prison.

“The sheriff said that the girl’s body has been taken to the Harris County medical examiner’s office in Houston to determine the cause of death.”

Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton said she did not know yet if the family will seek the death penalty in the case.