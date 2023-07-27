On July 26th, Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to tax fraud. The deal was supposed to free Hunter up from his previous crimes, however the hearing proved otherwise.

Coming into the court hearing it seemed to everyone that the deal was set. Hunter would plead guilty, then he would get off the hook for other crimes and that was that. That all changed when, as reported by Trending Politics, Judge Maryellen Noreika decided to question the full scope of the agreement.

Following the question, it appeared that neither side had truly agreed on the extent of the terms. Neither the prosecution, nor Hunter’s crew were on the same page. Reportedly, the court was utterly confused and unprepared for the disagreement and so the original plea deal was called off.

Federal Judge To Hunter Biden: “You Were Sober, So Why Didn’t You Pay Your Taxes?”

Hunter Biden plea deal shows feds agreed to not charge past crimes — but changed course in court https://t.co/1FsBuhghLP pic.twitter.com/SM1pM6FSEa — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2023

In an attempt to reel everything in, Judge Maryellen began diving into the charges Hunter had planned to plead guilty to. This too became a point of contention when the judge had Hunter explain his guilty pleading, line by line. As he explained it became more and more apparent that the judge was displeased. She began grilling him over his drug misuse and irresponsibility. Judge Maryellen even commented on his failure to pay taxes while sober. The judge was not fooled by the political theatrics.

After thoroughly berating Hunter on all accounts, Maryellen changed directions back to the deal itself. Upon further inspection it became apparent that some of the stipulations regarding Hunter getting off the hook for ‘gun diversion’ within the dealings was a potential mix-up with the constitution. All in all, the hearing turned into a bit of a fiasco and Judge Maryellen gave the two sides 30 days to get themselves together and come up with a legal plea. It seems that Hunter Biden will not be shirking responsibility so easy this time.

