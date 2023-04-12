Firefighters Smash Car Windows to Access Hydrant for Hose Deployment

When there’s a major fire, the one thing firefighters can’t afford to do is let anything stand in their way. Flames must be extinguished.

So if they have to hurt someone’s feelings to save lives … well, so be it.

Or in this instance, they had to hurt someone’s vehicle, the pictures revealed.

The incident took place in Massachusetts, and we all learned why you shouldn’t park in front of a fire hydrant. If you do, you may end up looking like the car pictured.

The photo was shared by the New Bedford Fire Department on its Facebook page. Firefighters smashed through the windows of the vehicle to attach the hose. And it’ a good thing they did.

“The crew of Engine 9 overcame an ‘obstruction’ in front of the closest hydrant and were able to secure a water supply,” the department wrote.

The fire was at an apartment complex and was likely caused by a cooking incident.

“Seven tenants including three children who reside in the apartment were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross,” the department wrote.

“This three-story wood frame structure contains six dwelling units. The tenants were alerted to the fire by a properly functioning fire alarm system.

Crews stretched one hoseline to the third floor and the fire was confined to the kitchen area in the apartment of fire origin. The fire did not extend to the attic space.”

