Florida Teacher Stabbed to Death by Fiancé in Murder-Suicide

Last weekend in Florida, a woman was killed in a murder-suicide. Her fiancé stabbed her to death before fatally shooting himself.

Incident Details

New details in a murder-suicide in Florida reveal a 26-year-old teacher from Martin County was stabbed to death.

Amanda Hicks, 26, was a new mother and teacher at Anderson Middle School in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She had a daughter named Alani, who is 10 months old.

Police in Port St. Lucie issued a statement earlier this week saying that when they arrived at a home for a welfare check on behalf of a family member of a man living there, they heard a baby crying in her crib.

Local news outlet, WPTV, reported that authorities found a man and Hicks dead inside when they arrived at the house. Investigators stated that the victim and the deceased man were “romantically involved.”

“The infant is now with a family member,” police stated.

Community Statements

This week, Hicks’ family started a fundraiser to cover the funeral costs and financial support for her daughter.

“She was an amazing mother to a beautiful baby girl, she was a great sister, and was a beloved teacher and friend,” her brother Eric, wrote on the fundraising page. “She will be deeply missed and didn’t deserve to leave this world so soon by someone else’s hand.”

“It is heart-wrenching,” Kelly Middleton, the school’s media specialist, told the local outlet. “It is shocking to lose one of our family members.”

Middleton shared that Hicks was “a gifted artist” who was “kind” and “very understanding.”

“We had a beautiful baby shower for her last year before she left,” Middleton shared with WPTV. “I was just looking at pictures of that.”

“None of it makes sense,” Magallon added. “It’s just really sad.”