Former Olympian Trevor Jacob Admits to Staging A Plane Crash For A Youtube Sponsorship

Trevor Jacob, a YouTuber and former Olympian, pleaded guilty to causing an airplane crash in order to get more views for a sponsorship deal with a wallet company.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jacob, 29, agreed in a Los Angeles federal court to a felony charge for obstructing a federal investigation on Wednesday. This was due to intentionally destroying the wreckage of an airplane that crashed in Santa Barbara County in November 2021. This information was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Central California.

If convicted, Jacob could face up to twenty years in federal prison.

Jacob agreed to promote a company’s wallet in a YouTube video, which was posted to the website weeks after the crash. As of Friday, the video has been viewed over 3 million times and is still online.

On November 24, 2021, Jacob took off from Lompoc City Airport, but “did not intend to reach his destination.”

He then ejected from his 1940 Taylorcroft plane half an hour after takeoff. The propeller stops during the video and Jacob, wearing his skydiving gear, opens the plane door and jumps.

Jacob landed with only a few cuts and bruises, while the plane crashed into the mountains. He mounted video cameras on different parts of the plane and took a selfie stick to document the event.

Federal Charges

According to the plea agreement, Jacob notified the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) two days later. He lied to the authorities, claiming he did not know the location of the wreckage.

The plea agreement states that despite agreeing with the agency to disclose the crash location and provide coordinates of the plane and videos of the crash, he and a friend took a helicopter to the crash site on December 10. He then used straps from the helicopter to carry the wreckage to Rancho Sisquoc in Santa Barbara County, where he loaded it onto a trailer and pulled the plane pieces to Lompoc City Airport. At the airport, he unloaded the wreckage into a hangar.

Jacob admitted to authorities that he deliberately damaged the airplane and threw pieces of it in trash bins at the airport and other places to obstruct the crash investigation.

The YouTuber lied to an FAA safety investigator about the plane’s engine quitting and not being able to find a safe place to land. His pilot’s license was revoked by the FAA in April 2022.

Jacob will make a court appearance in the next few weeks.