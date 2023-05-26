Gabby Petitio’s Parents Enraged By “Burn After Reading” Letter Received From Brian Laundrie’s Parents

Gabby Petito’s parents are “outraged” according to their attorney, after they received a copy of a letter believed to be written by Brian Laundrie’s mother. The envelope the letter was sent in was labeled “burn after reading”.

In a letter that was not dated and written by hand, Roberta Laundrie offered to help her son get rid of a body by bringing a shovel and garbage bags.

On Wednesday, lawyers representing Gabby’s family and the Laundries debated whether the letter was permissible and if it was related to the lawsuit for emotional distress that the Laundries were facing.

“Of course, [Roberta Laundrie] would say that it was written before Brian went on the trip and was not related to the passing of Gabby Petito. But certainly, a reasonable inference from the letter is that it could have been written at either time, before or after Gabby’s passing,” Patrick Reilly, attorney for Gabby’s parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt released in a statement.

“That’s an issue that the jury will have to decide,” he adds.

Reilly states that the information in the letter could potentially make their argument stronger.

“If it’s determined that it was written after Gabby passed away, then it’s further proof that the Laundries and Attorney [Steven] Bertolino were aware of Gabby’s passing” Reilly says in reference to a statement from Sept. 2021. In said statement, the Laundrie were hoping that Gabby would be found and reunited with her family.

In the letter, Brian’s mom allegedly makes mention of helping him escape jail and get rid of a body.

“If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags. If you fly to the moon, I will be watching the skies for your re-entry,” the letter begins. “If you say you hate my guts, I’ll get new guts.”

“Remember that love is a verb not a noun. It’s not a thing, it’s not words, it is actions. Watch people’s actions to know if they love you, not their words”

In October 2021, the letter was found in a backpack close to the remains of 23-year-old Laundrie in Carlton Reserve in Florida.

In January 2022, the FBI revealed that a notebook found near Laundrie’s remains, who was 23 years old, contained a written confession taking responsibility for the death of his fiancée Petito, who was 22. Petito had gone on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie over the summer of 2021, but was found strangled to death in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park a month prior.:

In March 2022, Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit, seeking more than $30,000 in damages to compensate for the mental anguish they experienced from the Laundries’ alleged deceit. The lawsuit also claimed that Christopher and Roberta had aided Brian in concealing Gabby’s murder, and had been making plans for him to escape the country.

“Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community,” the lawsuit filing read.