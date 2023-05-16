Georgia Mother Facing Felony Murder Charges After 1-Year-Old Daughter Is Found Dead In Pond

A mother from Georgia is facing charges of felony murder and child cruelty after her one-year-old daughter was found dead in a pond last week.

Initial Events

According to a press release from Sandy Springs Police Department, Asia Calabrese-Lewis, 24, was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail on May 12th.

On the evening of May 11, police were called to the Concourse office complex in Sandy Springs, a suburb of Atlanta. They were responding to reports of Lewis having “some type of episode.”

“The child’s father arrived and asked where the baby was,” the release details. Lewis allegedly said “that the baby was deceased in a pool.”

A search was conducted and a Lewis’ daughter, Nirvana Oliver, was found in a body of water. Emergency personnel quickly transported her to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, where she was sadly pronounced dead.

The day before, the police were requested to do a welfare check. They were investigating the possibility of child abuse by Lewis and a juvenile whose identity was not specified.

Additional Details

Courtesy of Local News Outlet 11Alive

No charges were filed by police, as they thought no crime had been committed. The police then contacted the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), after taking the mother and juvenile back to their home and speaking to the child’s father.

DFCS released a statement that coincides with the police report.

“We opened a case and attempted a home visit on May 11,” the statement detailed. “This loss is devastating, and our deepest condolences go out to Nirvana’s loved ones.”

Kenneth Oliver, Nirvana’s grandfather, reported that Lewis left with her granddaughter on Thursday night and came back alone. After that, the police were looking for Lewis and, when they arrested her, she reportedly said “F the baby” when asked about the girl’s whereabouts. It was not clear what events led up to Nirvana’s death.

The police say that the investigation is still ongoing. It is not known if Lewis has entered a plea or hired a lawyer.