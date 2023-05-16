Girl, 15, Found Safe Nearly Six Years After Allegedly Being Kidnapped by Mother

A girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother six years ago has been found safe in North Carolina, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15, was just 9-years-old when she went missing. She has been found in North Carolina.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe,” her father, Ryan Iskerka, said in a statement.

Iskerka told CBS Chicago that he intended to pick up Kayla from her mother’s back on July 4, 2017. But when he arrived, he was told Kayla and her mother, Heather Unbehaun, never returned from a camping trip.

Again, that was nearly six years ago. The missing children’s center and a Facebook page, Bring Kayla Home, helped raise awareness about her disappearance. She was also featured on an episode of the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries.

An employee at a shopping mall in Asheville, N.C., recognized Kayla via “well-publicized media,” police told WLOS. The individual then called the authorities.

Once police discovered Kayla, they arrested Heather Unbehaun — who is being held on a $250,000 bond and awaiting extradition to Illinois, from where Kayla was taken, per WBTV.

Kayla’s father has asked for privacy after reuniting with his daughter.

“We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning,” he said.