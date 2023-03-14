Grandparents Married for 70 Years Found Dead on Nebraska Road 2 Months After Going Missing

An elderly couple from Nebraska has been found dead inside a vehicle on a maintenance road two months after they went missing, authorities said.

Bob and Loveda Proctor from Aurora, Neb., were discovered about 60 miles from their home. They had been missing since the middle of January.

Another citizen spotted the car with Bob, 89, and Loveda, 92, inside. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

The couple was last seen alive leaving a Grand Island hospital on Jan. 11 — through the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video showed them at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 in Hastings a day later.

The couple’s son, Victor and his wife Tammy have spoken to multiple news outlets and indicated that the Proctors may have gotten lost.

“Grandma doesn’t usually drive when it’s dark,” Tammy told the KHGI-TV, via People.

Victor realized they were missing when he took food over to their home and his parents weren’t there.

Robert and Loveda Proctor. (Aurora Police Department/Facebook)

“When Victor took the food over there to them, they weren’t there and it was dark,” Tammy said.

Bob and Loveda had been together for nearly 70 years and had eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, Victor told KMTV.

Bob, a Navy veteran who fought during the Vietnam War, was suffering from dementia, Victor added.

The Aurora (Neb.) Police Department announced the deaths in a Facebook post.

“This afternoon at approximately 3:15 PM the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a citizen who found a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road north of 100th and Keystone Road,” the post read. “Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, which was identified as the missing vehicle of the Aurora, NE couple Robert and Loveda Proctor. Two adults were located deceased in the area of the scene, and a preliminary investigation has identified the persons as Robert and Loveda Proctor. Foul play is not suspected.

“Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department, and Kearney Police Department. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.”

