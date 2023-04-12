Gunman in Bank Shooting Sent ‘I Love You’ Text to Parents Before Rampage

Crazed Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon sent an “I love you” text to his parents shortly before going on a rampage at the Old National Bank and opening fire on his co-workers.

The family revealed that Sturgeon, 25, sent the final message not long before he killed five and injured eight others, before being killed himself.

Sturgeon’s roommate, 24-year-old Dallas Whalen, has said he saw no signs that Sturgeon may be planning the massacre.

“It was as unknown and surprising to Dallas as everybody,” said a lawyer who is representing both Whalen and Sturgeon’s family, via the Daily Mail

“The family is still working with law enforcement. They don’t know much,” the lawyer added.

“We were told by police that there are letters and things. We do not have them. We have not seen them, so we’re still trying to put that together too.”

Connor Sturgeon Identified as Bank Shooter

Neighbors who spoke to the Daily Mail said Sturgeon was fairly quiet but always friendly. He had lived with Whalen in a two-bedroom Louisville home for about a year and a half.

Sturgeon reportedly live-streamed the attack on Instagram. All five of those killed were senior executives at the bank.

Sturgeon began working at the bank in June 2021 and began working in his position as a commercial development professional in April 2022, per his LinkedIn profile, via the Daily Mail.

“Can’t say nothing really bad about the guy,” one neighbor told the Daily Mail. “‘Very quiet, soft-spoken. They invited us over a couple of times for cookouts during summer, you know, very friendly. I just don’t understand.’

Police could be seen raiding the home shared by Sturgeon and Whalen shortly after the bank attack.

