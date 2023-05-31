Handcuffed Ohio Inmate Escapes During Ride to Doctor’s Appointment

A jail inmate managed to escape from custody while handcuffed and being driven to a doctor’s appointment in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday.

Jason Lyle Conrad was also wearing a medical boot at the time of the escape, authorities said. He somehow managed to remove the boot before breaking free before 8 a.m. near one of the city’s more upscale neighborhoods.

It was not disclosed why Conrad was wearing the boot in the first place, though it was the result of a previous injury. Reports suggest Conrad was on his way to the doctor, being driven by a deputy, to have that injury examined.

Conrad was being held in the Summit County Jail on charges of drug possession and trafficking, willful fleeing and a parole violation. Police initially put out an alert that he was considered dangerous after he escaped.

Jason Lyle Conrad on The Loose

While the deputy was removingConrad from the transport vehicle, the inmate was able to escape and ran away after removing the boot. Sheriff’s deputies, Akron, Fairlawn, and Copley officers, and Highway Patrol troopers are assisting in the search for Conrad. — Summit County Sheriff's Office (@SummitSheriff) May 30, 2023

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Summit County Sheriff deputies are looking for prisoner Jason Lyle Conrad, who escaped from custody Tuesday morning. https://t.co/2AzThGeRAj pic.twitter.com/DIvISqxjLb — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 30, 2023

As of Tuesday afternoon, Conrad was wearing the orange jumpsuit given to inmates. He is listed as 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with brown hair.

Akron police, Fairlawn, and Copley police officers, along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, were assisting with the search.

Several reports surfaced on social media that Conrad had been captured, though there was no official word from the Summit County Sheriff’s Department five hours after the escape.