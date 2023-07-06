Hunter Biden Smokes Crack And Drives 172 MPH To Vegas In New Leak

The Biden family is in rough shape to say the least. Hunter may be in the worst shape as more evidence from his laptop has been revealed.

Videos by Rare

According to the New York Post, Hunter filmed himself smoking crack while driving through a residential area in Virginia in June of 2018. Later in August of 2018, Hunter took pictures of himself driving no less than 172 mph in a Porsche on his way to Las Vegas. What happened in Vegas was an even worse scene, some of which Hunter also got on camera.

Hunter admitted to the extended partying and reckless behavior in Vegas. Aside from the obvious moral boundaries thrown out the window with all of his partying in Sin City, Hunter’s reckless driving incidents are not limited to the two in 2018.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Hunter Biden Laptop Reveals More As He Smokes Crack And Drives 172 mph To Vegas

Hunter Biden photographed himself smoking crack while DRIVING and speeding at 172mph https://t.co/hmsrrs6wfB pic.twitter.com/WvZrWsQ4GK — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 2, 2023

In 2016, Hunter fell asleep at the wheel while high, near Palm Springs California. The poor decision to drive high ended up terribly. Hunter recounted the incident like this: “The car spun into the westbound lanes — the same direction as the oncoming traffic. Miraculously, there was a gap in the traffic until my car stopped dead in the emergency lane, hissing and coughing.”

There is plenty more in the way of incriminating evidence on the laptop, but one point that remains is that Hunter has yet to be truly punished for these irresponsible behaviors. Additionally, no one is perfect, that’s just a fact, however our nation’s leaders ought to set a much better example for the US and the rest of the world. Being the leaders of the most free country on earth may not be the best fit for the Biden family as Joe continues to struggle mentally and Hunter runs rampant, avoiding consequence.