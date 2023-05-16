Husband of Bride Killed In Golf Cart Crash Speaks At Daylight Beach Vigil

On Saturday, family and friends came together for a daylight vigil on a South Carolina beach to remember Samantha Miller, the victim of a drunk-driving crash just after leaving her wedding reception in a golf cart.

Local news outlets reported a few details from the touching tribute service. Aric Hutchinson, the husband of the late bride, was amongst at least a hundred people who came back to Folly Beach to remember Miller’s life. They threw flowers into the sea, with the name ‘Sam’ written on the stems.

“She would’ve loved it,” Hutchinson shared with WYFF News 4. “This is Sam. I mean, she’s a beach girl, through and through. We do walk here almost every morning, and this is her send-off for sure. She’s up there smiling for sure.”

Miller, 34, passed away on April 28 in Folly Beach after a car collided with the golf cart she was riding in with her husband and two other people. The impact of the collision was so strong that the golf cart was thrown over a hundred yards away and rolled multiple times, as per the GoFundMe page created by the groom’s mother.

@cnn Five hours after saying “I do,” 34-year-old newlywed Samantha Miller died when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as she left her wedding reception night. #southcarolina #news ♬ original sound – CNN

Hutchinson, 36, suffered several broken bones in his legs and spine, as well as brain bleeds, due to the fatal accident. Two other people were also hurt. Hutchinson was in a wheelchair at the service. He shared a few details about his recovery.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he explained to WCSC. “My body’s getting back to where I can manage, I guess. It’s just as good as I can feel with the situation, but obviously, today and the outpouring of people was just amazing. I know Sam would love it.”