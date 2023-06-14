Husband Tragically Kills Wife’s Boyfriend, Then Himself in Murder-Suicide

New Jersey authorities are investigating what appeared to be a murder-suicide that left two men dead and a woman injured.

Isaiah Cobb, 33, and Terrance Carroll, 51, of Newark, were both found shot to death on Saturday, police said. Additionally, Carroll’s wife, 31, was taken to the hospital after an assault.

It is believed that Carroll’s wife and Cobb were having an affair and that Carroll was waiting in his car all night as he waited for Cobb to get into his own vehicle, per People. Once Cobb did, Carroll allegedly shot Cobb in the temple. Carroll then went into his own home and shot himself, reports say.

Prior to this transpiring, Carroll allegedly assaulted his wife. She was taken to the hospital, where she was evaluated and treated. Authorities have not released the name of Carroll’s wife. Nor have they said whether she and Carroll were separated.

The tragedy unfolded in Newark and NJ.com reported that Carroll confronted Cobb and his wife before going on the alleged rampage.

“The investigation was ongoing Sunday,” the outlet wrote. “But authorities said it appeared that Carroll, who was married to the woman, confronted her and Cobb outside the married couple’s home, where he assaulted her, shot Cobb, then turned the gun on himself.”

Well-wishers wrote about Cobb on a Facebook post in his honor.

“I’ve known Isaiah since he was little I lived across the street he used to come over all the time,” one wrote, via People. “Such a sweet boy. May he rest in peace.”

