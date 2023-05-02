Insane Video Shows Walgreens Security Guard Tackling Shoplifter, Then Being Struck in the Face

Retired NYPD officer Salvatore Lopiccolo, 50, appears in a viral video where he tackled a known shoplifter and then was hit in the face with a jar of food during a following altercation. The incident occurred at a Walgreens in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC back in March, and Lopiccolo was arrested, but he plans to sue the Port Authority Police Department, claiming it was a wrongful arrest.

The bizarre video begins with Lopiccolo grabbing the alleged shoplifter’s bag inside the Walgreens, where he works as a security guard. The person can be heard shouting, “Get off my bag!” Lopiccolo and an offscreen clerk accuse the alleged thief of having stolen chips in his bag. The person says, “I just walked in,” claiming he had nothing stolen in his bag, but Lopiccolo wasn’t buying it.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Man Arrested After Altercation With Shoplifter at Walgreens

After a tug of war with the bag, Lopiccolo lets go, and the shoplifter hits him in the head with it. The shoplifter goes to leave the store, and Lopiccolo follows after him, violently tackling him to the ground. As the video continues, Lopiccolo holds the unnamed individual down, who proceeds to strike him in the face with the contents of his bag. The video comes to a close when Lopiccolo drags the shoplifter around on the ground and yells “Get the cops,” while the shoplifter says “What’re the cops gonna do,” while being held on the ground.

Lopiccolo was charged with assault, and was held in a jail cell for 7 hours, but also sported some nasty bruises on his face. He claims he was arrested because he said he didn’t want the shoplifter to be prosecuted. Lopiccolo opened up to the New York Post on why he didn’t want to press charges, saying, “I don’t want to waste Port Authorities’ time, mine, Walgreens and the courts for somebody who’s going to get out of jail in a couple of hours or possibly a day and come back into the store and do the same thing, think this guy needs services.”

Lopiccolo is hoping his charges will be dropped. It is not clear if the shoplifter was charged with any crime.