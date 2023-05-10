Investigators Searching for Clues in 22 Unsolved Cases of Murdered Women

International detectives are searching for answers in the unresolved murders of 22 women over the span of 43 years, some of whom were dismembered, in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Some of the women also showed signs of abuse and starvation. But their identities remain unknown, complicating the search for their killer or killers, per CBS News.

Interpol has released a video featuring well-known international actors to help spread the message about the case.

“Don’t let these girls be forgotten,” Belgian actress Veerle Baetens says at the end of the video.

Investigators Searching for Clues in 22 Unsolved Cases

The oldest case dates back to 1976 in the Netherlands, with the most recent taking place in 2019. Police believe the murders are linked, with bodies being placed in separate countries to confuse investigators.

“Most of the 22 victims died violently, and some were also abused or starved before they died,” Dutch police said.

Interpol is hoping that learning the identities of the victims will help them locate suspects.

It’s horrendous to go all these years without having any news, not knowing what’s happened. And however dreadful it may be to get that confirmation that their loved one has died, it is part of an important process in order to grieve and to move forward,” Susan Hitchin, who coordinates Interpol’s DNA unit, told CBS News.

“Hopefully a member of the public will able to bring some new elements that the police can use that will ultimately provide the identity to these victims and ideally help lead to the perpetrator, if there is one.”

