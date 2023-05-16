Jackson Mahomes Accused of Grabbing Woman By Her Throat Three Times During Alleged Attack

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been accused of forcibly kissing a woman three times while grabbing her around the throat, as relayed by the New York Post.

Jackson Mahomes was arrested earlier this month and charged with three counts of battery in the case. He also faces an additional count of misdemeanor battery, per court records. The alleged incident took place at a Kansas City restaurant in later February.

According to a police affidavit, Jackson “grabbed [Aspen Vaughn] by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth” without her consent. Jackson allegedly then told the woman that he would help her business if she kept the incident to herself, according to the Kansas City Star.

Here's video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner's claims against Jackson Mahomes



Vaughn, 40, is the owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park. She originally accused Jackson of “forcibly kissing me out of nowhere” in an interview with the Star. Her neck was left with a faint bruise after being grabbed by Jackson Mahomes, she once said.

Per the affidavit, released by a judge, Jackson told Vaughn he needed to speak with her inside her office at the restaurant. When the two entered the office, he allegedly closed the door behind him.

“He then grabbed her by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth,” the affidavit states.

Vaughn told police he repeated the act twice more, with her pushing him away each time.

Jackson, 23, later returned to the office and tried to explain “what he could do for her business,” the affidavit states.

A waiter who works at the restaurant confirmed Vaughn’s account of what took place and also said Jackson pushed him twice. The waiter said he spoke with police on the night of the incident.

Jackson has claimed his innocence through his attorney.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” attorney Brandan Davies said in a March statement. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses.

“We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

