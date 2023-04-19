Jail Under Scrutiny After Inmate Allegedly ‘Eaten Alive’ by Bedbugs

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said it will make “sweeping changes” to its jail after an inmate supposedly died as the result of being eaten alive by bedbugs.

LaShawn Thompson was found dead in his cell in the Atlanta jail in September, prompting the family’s attorney to call for an investigation. Thompson was in jail on simple battery charges, a misdemeanor.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” said Michael Harper, the lawyer for Thompson’s family. “When his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because in her words she ‘freaked out.'”

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said he asked the chief jailer, assistant chief jailer and assistant chief jailer of the criminal investigative division to resign following a preliminary investigation. All three complied.

“Most importantly, we want to, once again, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. LaShawn Thompson,” Labat said on Facebook. “The final investigative report will not ease the family’s grief or bring their loved one back, but it is my hope and expectation that it provides a full, accurate, and transparent account of the facts surrounding Mr. Thompson’s death so that it provides all of the answers they are seeking and deserve.”

Per CBS News, Labat recently said the jail was overcrowded, with a population of 3,600 after 1,400 new inmates arrived over the last two years. More than 400 of them had to sleep on the floor because of the overcrowding, Labat added.

Thompson’s death is still under investigation by the Office of Professional Standards and the Atlanta Police Department, per CBS News. Once that investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Read More: Video Shows Inmate Catching Contraband Dropped By Drone