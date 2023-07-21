Rex Heuermann has been arrested as the key suspect in the Long Island serial killer case. After the evidence began to pile up showing Rex to be a sinister serial killer, his wife bluntly told the police: “OK, it is what it is.”

When the police caught Rex near his architectural firm in Manhattan, they simultaneously raided the family’s house in Massapequa Park. Upon bursting in the door, they found Asa Ellerup, the now ex-wife of Rex the suspect. While at the house, they informed Asa why they were there and that her husband has been linked to multiple terrible murders over the past several years. They shared some evidence gathered, including several pictures.

Long Island Serial Killer Suspect’s Wife Claims:”It Is What It Is”

Rodney Harrison, the Suffolk County Police Commissioner, did not share the nature or content of the images shown, however the encounter led the commissioner to say: “When we told the wife, she was shocked, she was embarrassed.” He added that at a certain point in the explanation she simply said: “OK, it is what it is.”

Asa has since divorced Rex after 25 years of marriage. The New York Post reported that the police do not believe Asa and their children to be involved with the murders. There is evidence supporting the possibility that Asa was out of town at the time of each murder. The police have not discounted the possibility, and likely will not until the case is closed.

Bob Macedonio, the attorney for Asa and her adult children, has shared that the family is having trouble even comprehending the circumstances. As one might expect, the family is completely shocked and disturbed. In the midst of it all, Asa was able to accept the truth of the situation. She managed to stay grounded despite the surmounting evidence and say: “it is what it is.”

