Lori Vallow Says She Doesn’t Deserve To Be A Lonely Widow After The Death of Her Children

Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother accused of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband, and the wife of her lover, was heard saying to her sister in a phone call from jail that she didn’t deserve to be a lonely widow.

Back and Forth

On Tuesday, Summer Shiflet, the younger sister of Vallow, testified in her murder trial. Prosecutors played a phone call that was recorded between the two sisters during the summer of 2020, when Vallow was in an Idaho jail after the discovery of the remains of her adopted son, JJ Vallow (age 7), and his sister, Tylee Ryan.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I had to go on with my life,” Vallow told Shiflet during the call. She was “Trying to find happiness.”

Chad Daybell, a doomsday prepper and preacher whom Vallow had married in November 2019, was the owner of the Idaho property where Vallow’s children were found. It is believed that the children were killed about two months before their marriage.

In the call, Shiflet showed her anger towards her sister, accused her of being selfish, and asked her to explain what happened before the children passed away.

Knowing Too Much

Shiflet asked her older sister to think again about her emotions for Daybell, who was once a gravedigger and an author of apocalyptic fiction.

“Please consider that Chad has lied and been deceived and you have been deceived,” Shiflet told Vallow during the call. “There is nothing OK about killing children!”

Witnesses said that Vallow believed in Daybell’s teachings about certain souls living more than one life and being spiritually connected even after death.

During a phone call from jail, Vallow behaved in a self-pitying, indignant, and possessive manner when Shiflet accused her of being a bad parent.

“Nobody sees me on the floor crying,” Vallow told her sister about what it was like to parent the kids. “Nobody knows what I’ve been through with my children who I love more than anything. Mine.”

“I’ve taken care of them their whole life. Me. Me,” Vallow added.

Vallow was angry at her sister’s idea that someone else could have taken care of Tylee, who suffered from pancreatitis, and JJ, who had autism.

“We would have taken care of them,” Shiflet expressed.

“That’s what you think!” Vallow replied.

Shiflet responded, “I would have taken them in a heartbeat.”

“You have no idea,” Vallow finished.