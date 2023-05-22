Maine Woman Leads Officer on High-Speed Chase, Claims She Was Asleep

One woman allegedly led a police officer on a high-speed chase in Portland, Maine, but suggested it must have been somebody else.

After all, she was sleeping at home when the incident occurred. At least, that was the story she tried to spin, police said.

The incident occurred after Brittney Young was turning out of a business parking lot and an officer attempted to pull her over for a traffic violation, according to police. But rather than pull her over, she reportedly stepped on the gas. At one point, Young was driving 77 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

And she made it all the way home to run inside the house.

The officer then approached cautiously, going to the front door and speaking with two individuals who weren’t Young. One said she wasn’t home, a police affidavit said. The other person said, no, she was indeed home.

Young then reportedly emerged and told the police officer it couldn’t have been her that he was chasing — because she had been sleeping inside. She allegedly was wearing different clothes from when she ran into the house. You know, just to make her story seem more real.

But the cops didn’t buy it and made the move to arrest her. When they did, she again tried to run again, before finally being restrained.

Young deserves credit for an original attempt at fleeing the police, but there’s only one fact that we can be sure and it’s that she now will have to sleep in jail.