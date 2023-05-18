Man Arrested by Rangers After Woman Found Dead in Yellowstone National Park

A man who was standing near the vehicle in which a woman was found dead at Yellowstone National Park has been arrested by park rangers, authorities said on Wednesday.

“Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications,” the National Park Service said in a statement.

Authorities initially responded to calls about a suspicious car in a snow bank on Saturday on Craigs Pass, about three miles from Old Faithful. They arrived to find a man standing outside the vehicle and a deceased woman inside.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported that the man is from Texas.

Neither of the individuals’ identities has been released — through the park service did say that the man was arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges. It has not been officially determined if he is also being detained in connection with the death of the woman.

The road between Old Faithful and the West Thumb Geyser Basin was closed for around 24 hours while investigators processed the scene. The road reopened Sunday evening.

The FBI, the U.S. attorney’s office and the Teton County coroner’s office are all assisting in the investigation, the park service said.