Man Arrested for Recording Cruise Ship Passengers in Bathroom

A man who admitted to secretly recording passengers in the bathroom of a cruise ship has been arrested by the FBI.

The suspect admitted to recording more than 140 people, including children, who were in the restroom. Many were recorded while naked.

(FBI photo)

Jeremy Froias placed a hidden camera in the bathroom while on the Harmony of Seas cruise ship, according to court documnents.

In the early days of the cruise, Froias placed a hidden camera in a public restroom that was located in the back of the ship’s top deck, the FBI said. A passenger noticed the camera several days later and alerted the crew.

Once the camera was seized, the video revealed Froias hiding and adjusting the device. Security personnel confronted Froias, who admitted to putting it in the bathroom.

He was soon charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material.

(FBI photo)

“Individuals are seen coming into the bathroom to either use the toilet or to change into or out of swimsuits,” the complaint says. “Froias’s camera captured these individuals in various stages of undress, including capturing videos of their naked genitals, buttocks, and female breasts.”

The FBI is now asking for help in its investigation, per CBS News.

“The FBI’s San Juan division is now seeking information about the situation and asking people who may have used the bathroom in question from April 30 to May 1 to fill out a form,” the outlet wrote. “Information submitted to the agency could be used in the investigation or lead to the identification of victims.”

