Man Confesses to Killing Parents and Their Friends After Maine Shooting Spree

Joseph Eaton, 34, is being charged with four counts of murder. He is currently being held without bail.

Crime Details

Three others were injured during Eaton’s spree. The Maine State Police recently announced in a press release that Joseph Eaton, who was accused of four counts of murder and is currently in the Two Bridges Regional Jail without bail, had been released from the Windham Correctional Facility only a few days prior to the tragedy.

The suspect served jail time for an aggravated assault. He was reunited with his mother on April 14 after his release.

Cynthia, 62; Patricia Egers, 72, and her husband Robert, 62, whom Eaton had been staying with since his release from prison, were the three individuals killed on Tuesday morning. The fourth casualty has been identified as Eaton’s father, David, aged 66.

The State Police Department reported that the autopsies performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that all four victims had died from gunshot wounds and were ruled as homicides.

When a family member wasn’t able to reach any of the deceased by phone, they drove to the home and went inside. The family member found one body and the other three were discovered once the police arrived.

Additional Findings

Police from Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Cumberland police department responded to Interstate 295 to assist State Troopers, following reports of multiple people and vehicles being shot at. Eaton was found in a wooded area after the incident. The Maine State Police gave details of the incident in their press release.

Eaton admitted to police that he shot at the vehicles because he believed that they were following him. Sean Halsey, 51, and his two children Paige Halsey, 25, and Justin Halset, 29, were injured with gunshot wounds. Sean and Justin sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds. Paige is in critical condition at the hospital.