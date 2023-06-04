Man Dies While on Honeymoon in Hawaii; Vehicle Stolen

A man who was on a Hawaiian honeymoon died while snorkeling with his new bride off Electric Beach in Nānākuli, officials said.

Per KHON2, the husband ran into trouble in the water and was pulled to shore, where other beach-goers attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews arrived. Emergency personnel then performed advanced lifesaving support on the man upon arrival but to no avail.

He reportedly was unresponsive while still in the water and was never able to be revived.

Along with that tragedy, bystanders said the wife indicated during the rescue attempt that the couple’s rental car and backpack had been stolen. Police later confirmed that they are investigating a second-degree theft and auto theft in relation to the incident.

A witness told KHON2 that they were diving when they looked over and saw people performing CPR on the man at the popular beach on the west side of O’ahu.

“That’s when I met the wife and learned that they were — they were there on their honeymoon, just the two of them,” the witness said.

One bystander reportedly went to get the couple’s backpack when CPR was being performed on the man. But neither that nor the rental car could be located.

“As if the tragedy itself wasn’t difficult enough, now she has to go through the logistics of — because she can’t travel back to home without an ID — she has to go through the due process at the airport to verify. It’s a mess on top of everything,” the witness said.