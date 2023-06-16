One dark day 5 years ago a congregation of Jews had gathered together to recognize the Sabbath. What happened next is now considered the worst antisemitic attack in the history of the US.

Videos by Rare

On that fateful 2018 day during the service at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue, the members were simply worshiping. As reported by USA Today, a 50-year-old man by the name of Robert Bowers busted into the Synagogue. Upon entering he screamed: “All Jews must die.”

Bowers then opened fire at the congregation. In the mad rampage he slaughtered 11 people, then he injured seven more. That number includes 5 police officers who came to defend the Jewish people, young and old. During the fray, the police managed to hit the assailant with 3 shots but he continued the brutality until he ran out of ammo.

Man Found Guilty of Shooting 11 Worshipers at Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue

Robert Bowers found guilty in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial https://t.co/aDggdkQGFw — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) June 16, 2023

During the case to prosecute Bowers, it became evident that the truck-driver has a history of openly hating the Jews. It also turns out that the madman has praised Hitler for the Holocaust and blames the Jews for the ‘genocide of his people.’ Even as he was being arrested he barked at the officers again that he “wanted all Jews to die.”

The defense attorney for Robert, Elisa Long, did not even try to prove him ‘not guilty.’ The offense was quite clear. All Elisa and her team pushed for was a life sentence in prison instead of the death penalty, yet this was denied.

Robert Bowers had mercilessly killed and wounded many people in a hate crime against Jews. He had murdered a group of people practicing their freedom of religion, their First Amendment right. All in all, he earned himself 63 charges, several of which carry life sentences and the death penalty, and has finally been found guilty.