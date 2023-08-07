Man Impales Victim’s Face At Oklahoma Sonic With Flagpole, Victim Survives

On another sunny day in Tulsa Oklahoma, a man was planning to dine at Sonic. A man by the name of Clinton Collins had other plans however.

After arriving that Wednesday evening around 7:30, the unnamed victim being an Oklahoma man was in no way prepared for what was about to happen. As reported by the New York Post, it is unclear what led to the attack, but the attack was brutal.

Witnesses to the attack told the police they had seen Clinton charge at the victim with a flagpole, American flag included. Clinton got a running start and jabbed the pole through the victim’s face. The police reported that the pole entered just under his jaw on the left side of his face, and went clean through, sticking out of his skull near his temple on the right of his head.

Allegedly, Clinton declared after the appalling maiming: “That’s what he gets. He deserved it.” First responders were alerted and immediately began the process of getting the victim to the hospital. Before sticking him in the ambulance though, the Tulsa firefighters had to cut the flagpole on both ends just so he could fit in the vehicle. Witnesses claimed it appeared to be straight out of a gory film

The victim was then rushed to the hospital where, by some miracle, he will make a decent recovery. Although he had a flagpole through his entire face, he will only lose one eye, per the Tulsa police.

Clinton Collins was arrested and could face a lifetime in prison, as would be appropriate under Oklahoma law due to the maiming. The issue is, it is unclear who will have jurisdiction over the case seeing as Clinton is from the American Indian Muscogee Nation, in Oklahoma. Either way, he will be tried, whether it is in a tribal court or an Oklahoma court, and will not get off easy for such an atrocious assault.