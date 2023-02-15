Man Serving 15-Years for Homicide Attempts to Escape Prison by Disguising Himself as Sheep

You can say that not only was he the black sheep of his family, but perhaps of the entire prison system.

It would be fairly accurate, too — as José Luis Callisaya Diaz attempted to escape from Chonchocoro, a maximum security prison in Bolivia, by dressing up in sheep’s clothing. Bot no one was fooled by this particular wolf.

Still, he gave it his best shot, using a fleece to slip past security and try to break through the prison’s outside walls.

A Sheepy Mess

#LaPazBo

Reo conocido como "El Araña" se disfrazó con cuero de oveja para tratar de escapar de la cárcel de #Chonchocoro.

José Luis Callisaya Díaz de 35 años aprovechó la intensa lluvia para intentar una fuga por uno de los muros del penal, pero fue recapturado. pic.twitter.com/DhmNt6zpKe — vBolivia (@ViralBolivia) February 5, 2023

It didn’t last long, though. Security guards noticed fairly quickly that Diaz, serving 15 years for homicide, was not in his cell.

Instead, he was outside attempting a crafty — albeit unsuccessful — getaway in what was described as cold weather. He was taken into custody, though, before getting very far.

“We inform the Bolivian population that prison security police officers from the San Pedro de Chonchocoro Penitentiary Center prevented the escape of prisoner José Luis Callisaya Diaz (alias El Araña), who took advantage of the inclement weather to try to flee through one of the walls of the external perimeter of the prison,” the Director of the Penitentiary Regime Juan Carlos Limpias said, via the New York Post.

Photos and surveillance video showed Diaz crawling through the grass, the large fleece covering his back. His head, pants and shoes, however, were plain to see.

Diaz now will have to rejoin the flock of inmates after being caught, and worse, prison authorities have ordered legal and disciplinary actions against him.

So much for trying to pull the wool over everyone else’s eyes.