Man Steals School Bus with Dead Deer Inside, Strips Naked, Leads Pennsylvania Officers on Chase

A Florida man was charged with receiving stolen property, and not just because he had a dead deer inside the Pennsylvania school bus he swiped.

It was because he stole the bus. Then he led Pennsylvania police officers on a wild chase. Then he jumped out of the bus, stripped naked, and tried to escape that way.

He eventually was captured, in the raw, and arrested.

Other than that, it appears that suspect Tony Saunders, 25, did nothing wrong.

OK, maybe a little.

Along with the stolen property charge, Saunders was also slapped with charges of fleeing an officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest, the Carroll Township Police Department said in a press release.

It’s not been determined if Saunders was under the influence of something or if this is just how he normally behaves.

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania…

Either way, police said they received calls about a school bus that had been reported stolen in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania. The cops later saw that very bus driving through a Rite Aid parking lot. For whatever reason, the bus lights were turning on and off, police said.

Anyway, the chase began, with Saunders reportedly driving the bus on the interstate, weaving in and out of traffic as police tried to pull him over.

Then he exited the highway, hitting a berm and nearly flipping the bus, police said.

Finally, he drove into a residential neighborhood, left the bus in a wooded area and allegedly began to strip off his clothes as a he made a run for it.

He was caught, and arrested, while completely nude.

Oh, and about that dead deer. Saunders told police he put it in the bus with the idea of taking it home and using it as fertilizer for his garden, according to the report.

This after he crashed a BMW. So for Saunders, the next logical choice after a BMW was a school bus. And then … nothing, including clothes.

You have to hand it to the man. While he’s been charged with multiple things, so far, the only thing he’s guilty of is good ol’ ingenuity.

