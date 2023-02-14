Michigan State University Student Recounts Deadly Mass Shooting on Campus

As of yesterday evening, authorities have confirmed that there was an active shooter at Michigan State University.

So far, three students are confirmed dead with several others injured. The 43-year-old shooter took his own life after committing the heinous crime.

Authorities have yet to provide a name or physical description of the suspect. So far, there has been no evidence that the shooter had any personal or professional affiliation with the university.

Tracking Violence

The progression of the event was documented by students frantically posting to different social media platforms.

Tiktoks and tweets surfaced of fellow students warning one another to stay inside and barricade themselves in their dwellings.

The buildings that the shooter was able to access are open to the public, often susceptible to heavy foot traffic due to the lectures and other events that take place there.

The horrific experience began with the shooter entering a classroom in Berkley Hall and opening fire. He then made his way to the student union building and set off several gunshots into the atrium.

A Devastating Pattern

This event follows a long-standing issue of school shootings in the United States.

Since the massacre at Columbine High School in 1999, there have been numerous school shootings across the nation. In 2012, twenty children and six adult staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. In 2018, seventeen people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Virginia Tech massacre in 2007 resulted in 32 people killed and 17 injured. In 2019, two people were killed and four injured at the Saugus High School in California. Most recently, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas was devastated by a school shooting that took the lives of 19 students and 2 educators.

Each of these tragic incidents have left families, friends, and communities in shambles. It is a heartbreaking reminder of the reality of gun violence in America.

The list continues to grow as Americans call for nationwide gun control.