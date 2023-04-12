Milwaukee Restaurant Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees Inside Establishment

A Milwaukee restaurant owner has been accused of sexually assaulting four women, including three employees, with some of the incidents allegedly taking place inside the building.

Karlos Soriano-Cabrera, 40, was charged by prosecutors with three counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Videos by Rare

Karlos Soriano-Cabrera (CBS58 screenshot)

Two of the incidents took place inside his C-viche restaurant in Bay View in September 2022, prosecutors said. Bay View is a Milwaukee neighborhood known for its high-scale restaurants and night life.

One of the females accused Soriano-Cabrera of grabbing her “inappropriately” and making numerous attempts to corner and kiss her in September 2022. Another said he tried to rape her on that same night.

The other two allegations date back to 2017, per WISN.

The first incident involved a woman who said that Soriano-Cabrera forced her to perform oral sex after driving her home. That alleged incident took place in March 2017.

Two months later, another woman said she hung out Soriano-Cabrera and awoke with blurry vision, bruises, a concussion and a chipped tooth. A Wisconsin State Crime Lab found Soriano-Cabrera’s DNA via a sexual assault examination kit, the complaint read.

If convicted on all four charges, Soriano-Cabrera faces up to 30 years in prison.

C-viche bills itself as a “dimly lit, romantic locale offering upscale Latin American dishes, plus cocktails.”